S'pore gymnasts add two medals

The Singaporean quintet of Edlyn Ho, Michele Petrova Lau, Phebe Meredith Lau, Avryl Tan and Jael Chew scored a combined 14.400 points to clinch the silver medal in the rhythmic group single apparatus (five-hoop) final at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre yesterday.

Hosts Malaysia won the gold with 16.050 points while the Philippines came in third with 10.650 points.

In the rhythmic individual all-round final, Singapore's Tong Kah Mun took home the bronze with 52.900 points.

Koi Sie Yan and Amy Kwan Dict Weng made it a one-two finish for Malaysia with 63.150 points and 60.100 points respectively. - JOLENE ANG