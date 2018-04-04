S'pore-Malaysia 2014 table tennis final replay at Commonwealth Games

(From left to right) Yu Mengyu, Lin Ye, Zhang Wanling, Zhou Yihan and Feng Tianwei (not in picture) will take on Malaysia in their first match of the team event at the Commonwealth Games tomorrow.

Singapore's women's table tennis team will face arch-rivals Malaysia in their opening match of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast tomorrow.

However, Malaysia are a much-changed side from the one Singapore came up victorious against in the 2014 team final, with veterans Ng Sock Khim and Beh Lee Wei no longer in the squad.

Ho Ying is the only player who remains from the 2014 silver medallists.

The other three members are all below 20 years old.

Meanwhile, four of the five paddlers in the Singapore's women team - Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu, Lin Ye and Zhou Yihan - were in the 2014 gold-winning squad.

But Singapore coach Hao Anlin warned his team against complacency as they prepare to retain their team title.

He said: "Even though Malaysia are without their star players, we cannot be careless. "

Singapore Table Tennis Association high performance senior manager Eddy Tay insisted that the team will not take the game lightly.

He said: "Although Malaysia are a very young team, they have some unique playing styles. We will do our team analysis and prepare well for the match."

The Republic's women's team will face Sri Lanka after they meet Malaysia.

The men's team will meet Barbados and Mauritius in the preliminary stages tomorrow.