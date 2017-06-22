STTA announces SEA Games team

The Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) yesterday announced the 10-strong squad heading to the South-east Asia (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur in August.

There were major changes in the pairings for the men's and mixed doubles, owing to the retirements and exits of male paddlers Yang Zi, Chen Feng and Li Hu in recent times. - LIM SAY HENG

MEN'S TEAM: Gao Ning, Clarence Chew, Pang Xuejie, Ethan Poh and Lucas Tan

WOMEN'S TEAM: Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu, Zhou Yihan, Lin Ye and Yee Herng Hwee