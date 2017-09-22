STTA raises record amount in golf fund-raiser

From left: STTA honorary president Lewis Tan, organising chairman Jia Bin, former STTA president Lee Bee Wah, Doris Khaw and STTA president Ellen Lee, at the national sports association's biennial fund-raising golf tournament at the Sentosa Golf Club on Friday

The Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) raised a record $588,000 in its biennial fund-raising golf tournament on Friday (Sep 22) at the Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course.

The money raised will go towards the national sports association's youth development programmes, sports excellence plans and its operational costs.

STTA president Ellen Lee said: "All the donations from the STTA Fund Raising Golf Tournament 2017 will provide invaluable resources for STTA to nurture our professional athletes, grow the youth development programmes and encourage more Singaporeans to take up table tennis.

"However, the STTA still needs a lot more if we are to continue growing the sport of table tennis in Singapore, and the STTA will continue to seek meaningful partnerships with other companies in various industries to develop our sport.”