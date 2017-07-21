Support Singapore's athletes in KL

Fans of Singaporean athletes can experience live sporting action at next month's SEA Games and the Asean Para Games in September through the ActiveSG Experience Tour.

The tour comprises a round trip from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur by coach, four-star hotel accommodation and transport from the hotel to competition venues.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided throughout the trip, as well as basic travel insurance.

Tickets for SEA Games and Asean Para Games events are also inclusive, but their availability depends on Singapore's participation and competition schedule.

Fans can choose from either a three-day, two-night or two-day, one-night package. Based on twin-sharing room rates, a 3D2N trip costs $425, while the 2D1N option is $267.

Fans have the choice of travelling from Aug 18 to 20, or Aug 25 to 27.

For those interested in the Asean Para Games, the trip is priced at $405 for 3D2N, and $257 for 2D1N.

Fans can choose between Sept 16 to 18 or Sept 21 to 23.

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets at a roadshow at Kallang Theatre today (12pm to 8pm) and tomorrow (9am to 8pm).

Tickets can also be secured with New Shan Travel.

For details, call 6222-5075, e-mail admin@volunteers.sg or visit www.myactivesg.com/exptour.