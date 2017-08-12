Support the Young Lions in KL

Singapore fans who want to back the Young Lions at the SEA Games may contact Akbar Hashim at 9664-4942.

The tour operator is offering two packages for the upcoming Games.

There is a $65 U-turn deal for the opening Group A match against Myanmar on Monday. The group will leave at 7.30am that morning and return after the 4pm match.

There is also a $215 package for the next two games against Malaysia and Laos. The group will leave at 7.30am next Wednesday and stay at the Holiday Villa hotel for two nights, before returning after the second game next Friday.

Both groups are to assemble at the Tanjong Katong Complex open car park before the respective departure times.