Swimmer Zhi Wei ends Asian Youth Para Games with three gold medals

Singapore para-swimmer Wong Zhi Wei clinched his third gold medal on the final day of the Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) yesterday.

The 15-year-old clocked a personal best of 1min 1.32sec in the 100m freestyle (S11-S13) event, with his compatriot Colin Soon taking the bronze in the same race.

Zhi Wei also bagged silver in the 100m breaststroke (SB11-SB13) yesterday. This brings the medal tally of the partially blind swimmer to three golds and two silvers, making him Singapore's most bemedalled athlete in Dubai.

The Singapore contingent have so far won four golds, five silvers and six bronzes - their record haul at the AYPG.

The tally may increase, with the athletics session still ongoing as of press time.