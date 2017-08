The Singapore women's artistic gymnastics team won a silver medal in the team event at the SEA Games last night.

The quintet of Nadine Joy Nathan, 17, Kelsie Muir, 18, Zeng Qiyan, 19, Mei Togawa, 16, and Colette Chan, 17, scored a total of 190.050 points to finish behind champions Malaysia (200.950). - THE STRAITS TIMES