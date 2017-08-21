Team Singapore at the games

Team Singapore

Aug 21, 2017 06:00 am

WHAT'S GONE YESTERDAY

GOLD

  • Synchronised swimming  (team free routine)
  • Men's water polo team
  • Cherie Tan  (bowling, women's singles)
  • Gao Ning and Pang Xue Jie  (table tennis, men's doubles)
  • Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu  (table tennis, women's doubles)

SILVER

  • Women's netball team
  • Men's rugby 7s
  • Women's rugby 7s
  • Debbie Soh and Miya Yong (synchronised swimming,  duets free routine)
  • Ethan Poh and Clarence Chew  (table tennis, men's doubles)
  • Lin Ye and Zhou Yihan (table tennis, women's doubles)
  • Pang Xue Jie and Yu Mengyu  (table tennis, mixed doubles)

BRONZE

  • Fung Jin Jie (wushu, men's optional jianshu)
  • Fung Hui Xin (wushu, women's optional jianshu)
  • Chan Jun Kai (wushu, men's optional taijijian)
  • Zhou Yihan and Clarence Chew  (table tennis, mixed doubles)

WHAT'S ON TODAY (SELECTED)

SWIMMING

Men: 50m back, 50m fly, 400m free

Women: 200m fly, 100m back, 4x100m free relay

Golf

BOWLING

Finals: Men's and women's doubles

FENCING

Finals: Men's individual sabre and women's individual foil

FIELD HOCKEY

Women's group stage: Singapore v Myanmar

INDOOR HOCKEY

Group stage:

Men: Singapore v Thailand

Women: Singapore v Indonesia

SAILING

Men's team racing dinghy laser standard, mixed optimist team, women's team racing dinghy laser radial

WUSHU

Finals: Men's optional daoshu & gunshu, men's optional nandao & nangun, men's optional qiangshu, women's optional daoshu, women's optional qiangshu, women's optional taijijian

