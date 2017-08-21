Team Singapore at the games
WHAT'S GONE YESTERDAY
GOLD
- Synchronised swimming (team free routine)
- Men's water polo team
- Cherie Tan (bowling, women's singles)
- Gao Ning and Pang Xue Jie (table tennis, men's doubles)
- Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu (table tennis, women's doubles)
SILVER
- Women's netball team
- Men's rugby 7s
- Women's rugby 7s
- Debbie Soh and Miya Yong (synchronised swimming, duets free routine)
- Ethan Poh and Clarence Chew (table tennis, men's doubles)
- Lin Ye and Zhou Yihan (table tennis, women's doubles)
- Pang Xue Jie and Yu Mengyu (table tennis, mixed doubles)
BRONZE
- Fung Jin Jie (wushu, men's optional jianshu)
- Fung Hui Xin (wushu, women's optional jianshu)
- Chan Jun Kai (wushu, men's optional taijijian)
- Zhou Yihan and Clarence Chew (table tennis, mixed doubles)
WHAT'S ON TODAY (SELECTED)
SWIMMING
Men: 50m back, 50m fly, 400m free
Women: 200m fly, 100m back, 4x100m free relay
BOWLING
Finals: Men's and women's doubles
FENCING
Finals: Men's individual sabre and women's individual foil
FIELD HOCKEY
Women's group stage: Singapore v Myanmar
INDOOR HOCKEY
Group stage:
Men: Singapore v Thailand
Women: Singapore v Indonesia
SAILING
Men's team racing dinghy laser standard, mixed optimist team, women's team racing dinghy laser radial
WUSHU
Finals: Men's optional daoshu & gunshu, men's optional nandao & nangun, men's optional qiangshu, women's optional daoshu, women's optional qiangshu, women's optional taijijian