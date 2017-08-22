Team Singapore at the games
WHAT'S GONE YESTERDAY
GOLD
1 Quah Jing Wen (swimming, 200m butterfly)
2 Joseph Schooling (swimming, 50m butterfly)
3 Women's 4x100m freestyle relay
4 Jowen Lim (wushu, men's optional daoshu and gunshu)
5 Amita Berthier (fencing, women's individual foil)
SILVER
1 Quah Zheng Wen (swimming, 50m backstroke)
2 New Hui Fen and Cherie Tan (bowling, women's doubles)
3 Women's artistic gymnastics team
BRONZE
1 Zoe Mui (wushu, women's optional daoshu)
2 Clement Chow (men's triathlon)
3 Nicole Wong (fencing, women's individual foil)
4 Ahmad Huzaifah (fencing, men's individual sabre)
5 Daphne Tan and Shayna Ng (bowling, women's doubles)