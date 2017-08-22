Team Singapore

Team Singapore at the games

Aug 22, 2017 06:00 am

WHAT'S GONE YESTERDAY

GOLD

1 Quah Jing Wen (swimming, 200m butterfly)

2 Joseph Schooling (swimming, 50m butterfly)

3 Women's 4x100m freestyle relay

4 Jowen Lim (wushu, men's optional daoshu and gunshu)

5 Amita Berthier (fencing, women's individual foil)

Team Singapore

Singapore basketballers thump Laos 103-51

SILVER

1 Quah Zheng Wen (swimming, 50m backstroke)

2 New Hui Fen and Cherie Tan (bowling, women's doubles)

3 Women's artistic gymnastics team

BRONZE

1 Zoe Mui (wushu, women's optional daoshu)

2 Clement Chow (men's triathlon)

3 Nicole Wong (fencing, women's individual foil)

4 Ahmad Huzaifah (fencing, men's individual sabre)

5 Daphne Tan and Shayna Ng (bowling, women's doubles)

SEA GamesaseanSINGAPORE ATHLETES