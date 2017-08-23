Team Singapore at the games
GOLD
1 Feng Tianwei (table tennis, women's singles)
2 Jowen Lim (wushu, men's optional changquan)
3 Sailing men's team racing Laser Standard
4 Roanne Ho (swimming, 50m breaststroke)
5 Gao Ning (table tennis, men's singles)
6 Quah Zheng Wen (swimming, 200m butterfly)
7 Swimming men's 4x100m freestyle relay team
SILVER
1 Samuel Tan (wushu, men's compulsory 3rd taijiquan)
2 Zhou Yihan (table tennis, women's singles)
3 Mohamad Irwan Abdul Rahman (shooting, men's individual 10m air rifle)
4 Teh Xiu Hong (shooting, women's individual 25m pistol)
5 Sailing women's team racing Laser Radial
6 Clarence Chew (table tennis, men's singles)
7 Dipna Lim-Prasad (athletics, women's 400m hurdles)
BRONZE
1 Equestrian dressage team
2 Nicole Tan (shooting, women's individual 25m pistol)
3 Ho Lin Ying (wushu, women's compulsory 3rd taijiquan)
4 Jet Ng (fencing, men's individual foil)
5 Peter Gilchrist and Yeo Teck Shin (billiards and snooker, men's English billiards doubles)
6 Sailing mixed Optimist team
7 Mohamed Hanurdeen Hamid (boxing, 49kg-52kg)
8 Leong Jun Hao (boxing, 60kg-64kg)
9 Muhammad Dinie Hakeem (boxing, 75kg-81kg)
10 Samantha Yeo (swimming, 50m breaststroke)
11 Benedict Chan and Chua Man Tong (squash, men's doubles)
12 Sneha Sivakumar and Au Yeong Wai Yhann (squash, women's doubles)
13 Shanti Pereira (athletics, women's 100m)