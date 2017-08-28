TEAM SINGAPORE AT THE GAMES
YESTERDAY'S MEDALLISTS
GOLD
- Yu Shuran (ice-skating, figure-skating, women's individual)
- elisa Yukie Yokoyama/Cheryl Teo (sailing, women's double-handed 470)
SILVER
- Chloe Ing (ice skating, women's individual figure skating)
- Jodie Lai/Evangeline Tan (Sailing, U-19 women's double-handed youth 420)
- Lee Yuan Min (lawn bowls, men's singles)
- Luo Yiwei (track cycling, women's omnium)
- Wakeboard mixed team
- Rhythmic gymnastics group, single apparatus (5 hoops)
BRONZE
- Gary Chow (judo, men's 81kg)
- Tham Mee Kim (lawn bowls, women's singles)
- Koh Yi Nian/Wong Riji (sailing, U-19 men's double-handed youth 420)
- Tong Kah Mun (gymnastics, rhythmic individual all-around)
- Sneha Sivakumar (squash, women's singles)
- Samuel Kang (squash, men's singles)
- Jonathan Chan (diving, men's 10m platform)