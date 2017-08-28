Team Singapore

TEAM SINGAPORE AT THE GAMES

Aug 28, 2017 06:00 am

YESTERDAY'S MEDALLISTS

GOLD

  • Yu Shuran (ice-skating, figure-skating, women's individual)
  • elisa Yukie Yokoyama/Cheryl Teo (sailing, women's double-handed 470)

SILVER

  • Chloe Ing (ice skating, women's individual figure skating)
  • Jodie Lai/Evangeline Tan  (Sailing, U-19 women's double-handed youth 420)
  • Lee Yuan Min  (lawn bowls, men's singles)
  • Luo Yiwei (track cycling,  women's omnium)
  • Wakeboard mixed team
  • Rhythmic gymnastics group,  single apparatus (5 hoops)

BRONZE

  • Gary Chow (judo, men's 81kg)
  • Tham Mee Kim (lawn bowls,  women's singles)
  • Koh Yi Nian/Wong Riji (sailing, U-19 men's double-handed youth 420)
  • Tong Kah Mun (gymnastics,  rhythmic individual all-around)
  • Sneha Sivakumar  (squash, women's singles)
  • Samuel Kang  (squash, men's singles)
  • Jonathan Chan (diving, men's 10m platform)