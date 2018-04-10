Team Singapore's day brightens with gold, bronze

Team Singapore put Sunday's seemingly bleak day behind as they added two medals - a gold and bronze - to their tally yesterday.

Para-swimmer Toh Wei Soong clinched the bronze medal in the men's S7 50m freestyle event in 29.83 secs, behind Australia's Matthew Levy (28.60s) and South Africa's Christian Sadie (29.65s).

The Commonwealth Games debutant was third in the heats, but was not fixated on a podium finish in the final.

Toh said: "I feel great, I'm really happy. The medal is a culmination of my hard work and support from my parents, who flew from Singapore to see me, and my coaches who have been there with me all the way."

But the grind won't stop for Toh after today's success, as he plans to go back to training to prepare for the World Para Swimming World Series in Sheffield and possibly Berlin in June and Asian Para Games in October.

Shooter Martina Veloso picked up the nation's first gold medal at this year's Games in the women's 10m air rifle event.

The 18-year-old won it in a sudden-death shoot-off against India's Mehuli Ghosh after they both tied for a Games-record 247.2 points in the final.

Teammate Tessa Neo finished eighth in the same event with 57.3 points.

In the men's 10m air pistol event, Gai Bin came in seventh in the final with 133.9 points.

Poh Yu Hao, 16, did not qualify for the final after his score of 560 in the preliminary round placed him 11th out of 24.

Swimmer Darren Lim's time of 23.50s in the men's 50m freestyle heats was not quick enough for the semis.

Singapore's paddlers suffered their second heartbreak when the men's team lost their title and were left empty-handed, after they were beaten 3-0 by England in the bronze medal play-offs.

The nation's shuttlers also missed out on the mixed team bronze, coincidentally also losing 3-0 to England in the bronze medal play-offs.

Beach volleyballers Lau Ee Shan and Ong Wei Yu saw their run come to an end as they were beaten 2-0 by Rwanda in the last game of the preliminary stages.Earlier, they had lost to Vanuatu and New Zealand, also by 2-0 margins.

The lawn bowls team were defeated 25-6 by England in the men's fours preliminary rounds. - KIMBERLY KWEK