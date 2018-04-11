Teh finds motivation after missing medal

Teh Xiu Hong is now looking forward to this year's other assignments, including the Asian Games in August.

Missing out on a medal in yesterday's women's 25m pistol event has fuelled Teh Xiu Hong's ambition.

The 24-year-old had topped the standings in the qualifiers with a score of 584.

But it was the lack of experience that saw her come undone in the final.

She had to settle for fifth after losing a shoot-off against Malta's Eleanor Bezzina.

India's Heena Sidhu went on to win the event with 38 points.

Teh, who had come in sixth in the women's 10m air pistol final on Sunday, told The New Paper: "I am feeling very motivated to train even harder and I am looking forward to my next competition."

She admitted that the unfamiliarity of the atmosphere and pressure got to her, saying: "The kind of emotions and thoughts I went through in an overseas final can almost never be replicated when training back home.

"These finals have taught me that I need to learn to control my emotions during finals and follow my standard procedure.

"At the same time, I have a better feel of what to expect next time and can better prepare myself."

I Have a better feel of what to expect next time... Singapore shooter Teh Xiu Hong

Teh hopes to channel the lessons learned from her Commonwealth Games debut to her upcoming competitions like the ISSF World Cup, ISSF World Championship and the Asian Games in August.

In the same event, Nicole Tan finished ninth out of 14 on 569.

Lim Zhong Xian and Abel Lim also did not make it to the men's 50m rifle finals after their respective scores of 606.0 and 605.1 placed them 15th and 17th out of 32.

Singapore's badminton players were untroubled in the round of 64. In the men's singles, Loh Kean Yew beat Bongani Von Bodenstein of South Africa 21-11, 21-9.

In the women's singles, Grace Chua cruised to a 21-1, 21-0 win over the Falkland Islands' Cheryl March, while Yeo Jia Min beat Fiji's Karyn Gibson 21-6, 21-6.

Mixed doubles pair Jason Wong and Ong Ren-Ne defeated Jersey's Matthew Bignell and Emily Redshaw 21- 13, 21-13, while Danny Chrisnanta and Crystal Wong overcame Ghana's Sam Daniel and Eyram Migbodzi 21-8, 21-13.

Meanwhile, men's heavyweight para-lifter Kalai Vanen registered a new personal best after lifting 156kg to finish ninth.