Teh settles for silver in 25m pistol event

Teh Xiu Hong (left) and Nicole Tan (right) won a silver and bronze respectively.

The women's 25m pistol gold proved elusive for Singapore shooter Teh Xiu Hong, who once again had to settle for silver yesterday.

At the SEA Games on home soil two years ago, she was pipped to first place by Malaysian Alia Sazana Azahari.

It was deja vu for the 23-year-old yesterday at the National Shooting Range Subang, where she finished second out of eight shooters in the final.

Her score of 28 was three points shy of Alia Sazana, who retained her title.

Singapore's Nicole Tan shot 23 points in the same event to finish third.

Despite missing out on the gold medal in back-to-back Games, Teh was in good spirits when she spoke to The New Paper over the phone.

Vowing to train even harder, Teh said: "Considering the circumstances (of my opponents shooting good qualifying scores and performing well in the world arena), I did pretty well.

"I am not disappointed with my performance today, I felt like I was in control the whole time and I did what I could because I was well-prepared.

"But I am definitely driven to do even better after today."

The Singapore shooters bagged another silver through Mohamad Irwan, who secured a silver with a score of 241.8 in the men's individual 10m air rifle event.

Fellow debutant Sng Jian Hui finished seventh in the field of eight shooters, with a score of 139.1.

Said Teh of her fellow shooters: "Every Singaporean shooter has the gold in their sights.

"In shooting, it is anyone's game. I am very proud of the team for the performance they put in today."