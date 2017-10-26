Teo 10th in  New Delhi

Singapore shooter Teo Shun Xie finished last in the women's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup final in New Delhi, India, yesterday.

She placed 10th among 10 competitors in the four-series qualification with 370 points, while Switzerland's Heidi Diethelm Gerber was the last of the eight qualifiers for yesterday's final with a 377 total.

French shooter Celine Goberville won the final yesterday with 240.9 points, while China's Lin Yuemei (237 points) and her teammate Zhang Mengxue (218.7) were second and third respectively.

Teo's teammate Jasmine Ser will be in action in the women's 10m air rifle event today. - LIM SAY HENG