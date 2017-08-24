Tey and Chan strike gold in men's snooker doubles

Singapore's Chan Keng Kwang (left) and Tey Choon Kiat holding up their gold medals after defeating their Thai opponents in the SEA Games men's snooker doubles final at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Singapore won their first gold medal in cuesports of the 29th SEA Games last night.

The pair of Tey Choon Kiat and Chan Keng Kwang beat Thailand's Phaitoon Phonbun and Issara Kachaiwong 3-1 in the final of the men's snooker doubles competition, which took place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre Hall 4.

It was third time lucky for Chan, who had picked up the bronze medal in the event at the 2013 SEA Games in Myanmar, and then the silver medal two years ago on home soil.

He partnered Peter Gilchrist on both occasions.

It was also 37-year-old Chan's first SEA Games gold medal since 2005, when he captured the 9-ball singles gold on his debut in the Philippines.

The pool duo of Aloysius Yapp and Toh Lian Han have a chance to add to cuesports' gold medal count in today's 9-ball doubles final.

They defeated Philippines' Carlo Biado and Johann Chua 9-7 yesterday to book their spot in the gold-medal match, where they will face Myanmar.

On Tuesday, the pair of Gilchrist and Yeo Teck Shin took bronze in the men's English billiards doubles, Singapore cuesports' first medal in KL.