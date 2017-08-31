The TNP SEA Games report card

Team Singapore

Here's the rundown of Singapore's record haul by grade

A

AQUATICS (23 golds, 16 silvers, 17 bronzes)

The traditional gold mine delivered again, accounting for 40 per cent of Team Singapore's gold-medal haul. Overall won two more medals than in 2015.

BILLIARDS (3-0-1)

Finished as the top team and bettered their 2015 performance. Also won a first-ever snooker gold.

SQUASH (3-2-5)

Surpassed expectations with three gold medals, including a first victory in the men's team event in 22 years.

GOLF (1-1-0)

The quartet of Gregory Foo, Joshua Shou, Joshua Ho and Marc Ong delivered a team gold - the sport's first title since 1989. Ong narrowly missed out on the individual gold.

WATERSKI & WAKEBOARD (3-2-2)

Waterskiers Mark Leong and Sasha Christian retained their slalom titles, keeping up the momentum from 2015.

A-

CYCLING (1-1-1)

Calvin Sim won the men's omnium event to deliver Singapore's first men's cycling gold in 20 years.

CRICKET (1-1-0)

A young team beat an experienced Malaysia side by three wickets in the final of the Twenty20 event.

TABLE TENNIS (5-6-1)

Should have maintained their 2015 haul of six gold medals. An overhaul of the men's team saw them lose to Vietnam in the men's team final.

B+

BOWLING (2-3-2)

The men's first team gold since 1995, and Cherie Tan's women's singles title gave them a creditable return.

FENCING (2-0-3)

The triumphs of two teenagers - 16-year-old Amita Berthier (individual women's foil) and 17-year-old Lau Ywen (women's individual sabre) - bode well for Singapore fencing's future.

B

NETBALL (0-1-0)

A much-changed team did well to reach the final, but couldn't overcome Asian champions Malaysia.

SHOOTING (2-4-2)

Won two gold medals in the absence of team events, which accounted for three of five titles the shooters won in 2015.

B-

ICE SKATING (1-5-1)

With winter sports making its debut, Yu Shuran and Chloe Ing's one-two in the figure skating event was a highlight.

RUGBY 7s (0-2-0)

A silver medal each from the men's and women's team offered an improvement from two years ago, when the men won bronze.

WUSHU (2-1-5)

Jowen Lim's golden double helped post a reasonable return, considering the subjective scoring. Wushu claimed six gold medals in 2015.

GYMNASTICS (0-2-3)

Injuries to key members saw Singapore field an inexperienced team, but they put in creditable performances.

TENNIS (0-0-1)

Stefanie Tan's bronze in the women's singles was Singapore's first tennis medal in 22 years.

TRIATHLON (0-0-1)

Clement Chow fought against cramps to win a bronze.

SILAT (2-4-6)

Did not meet the five-gold target, but still returned with their best haul since 2003.

SAILING (4-3-5)

Youngsters like Ryan Lo and Jillian Lee stepped up but the Optimist classes - traditionally Singapore's strong suit - fell short.

LAWN BOWLS (0-1-1)

Lee Yuan Min, who turns 60 in October, won a silver in the men's singles event - Singapore's first lawn bowls medal since 2007.

BOXING (0-0-3)

Despite sending a young team, three boxers made the semi-finals only to be let down by controversial scoring.

ATHLETICS (2-2-4)

Soh Rui Yong's defence of his men's marathon title, Michelle Sng's joint-gold in the high jump, and Dipna Lim-Prasad smashing Chee Swee Lee's 43-year-old national record in the 400m were highlights. But, overall, the sport was criticised for its lack of returns.

HOCKEY (0-0-3)

The men's hockey team missed out on the final on goal difference.

BADMINTON (0-0-2)

Delivered only two bronze medals in the team events, down from four two years ago.

EQUESTRIAN (0-0-2)

Singapore's riders won two bronze medals, and did not medal in the team show jumping event which they won two years ago.

TAEKWONDO (0-0-1)

After a surprise two golds and six bronzes two years ago, the taekwondo exponents returned home with only one bronze.

FOOTBALL (0-0-0)

C-

The Young Lions needed an own goal to edge minnows Brunei 1-0 in a dead rubber group game, despite fielding effectively a full-strength team. Enough said.

BASKETBALL (0-0-0)

C-

The men failed to capture a third straight bronze medal after losing 65-55 to Thailand in the play-off.

Others: Judo (one bronze), Archery, karate, muay thai, petanque, ice hockey

