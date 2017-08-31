The TNP SEA Games report card

Kudos to Singapore's aquatics contingent, who delivered the bulk of the country's gold medals at the Games.

Here's the rundown of Singapore's record haul by grade

A

AQUATICS (23 golds, 16 silvers, 17 bronzes)

The traditional gold mine delivered again, accounting for 40 per cent of Team Singapore's gold-medal haul. Overall won two more medals than in 2015.

BILLIARDS (3-0-1)

Finished as the top team and bettered their 2015 performance. Also won a first-ever snooker gold.

SQUASH (3-2-5)

Surpassed expectations with three gold medals, including a first victory in the men's team event in 22 years.

GOLF (1-1-0)

The quartet of Gregory Foo, Joshua Shou, Joshua Ho and Marc Ong delivered a team gold - the sport's first title since 1989. Ong narrowly missed out on the individual gold.

WATERSKI & WAKEBOARD (3-2-2)

Waterskiers Mark Leong and Sasha Christian retained their slalom titles, keeping up the momentum from 2015.

A-

CYCLING (1-1-1)

Calvin Sim won the men's omnium event to deliver Singapore's first men's cycling gold in 20 years.

CRICKET (1-1-0)

A young team beat an experienced Malaysia side by three wickets in the final of the Twenty20 event.

TABLE TENNIS (5-6-1)

Should have maintained their 2015 haul of six gold medals. An overhaul of the men's team saw them lose to Vietnam in the men's team final.

B+

BOWLING (2-3-2)

The men's first team gold since 1995, and Cherie Tan's women's singles title gave them a creditable return.

FENCING (2-0-3)

The triumphs of two teenagers - 16-year-old Amita Berthier (individual women's foil) and 17-year-old Lau Ywen (women's individual sabre) - bode well for Singapore fencing's future.

B

NETBALL (0-1-0)

A much-changed team did well to reach the final, but couldn't overcome Asian champions Malaysia.

SHOOTING (2-4-2)

Won two gold medals in the absence of team events, which accounted for three of five titles the shooters won in 2015.

B-

ICE SKATING (1-5-1)

With winter sports making its debut, Yu Shuran and Chloe Ing's one-two in the figure skating event was a highlight.

RUGBY 7s (0-2-0)

A silver medal each from the men's and women's team offered an improvement from two years ago, when the men won bronze.

WUSHU (2-1-5)

Jowen Lim's golden double helped post a reasonable return, considering the subjective scoring. Wushu claimed six gold medals in 2015.

GYMNASTICS (0-2-3)

Injuries to key members saw Singapore field an inexperienced team, but they put in creditable performances.

TENNIS (0-0-1)

Stefanie Tan's bronze in the women's singles was Singapore's first tennis medal in 22 years.

TRIATHLON (0-0-1)

Clement Chow fought against cramps to win a bronze.

SILAT (2-4-6)

Did not meet the five-gold target, but still returned with their best haul since 2003.

SAILING (4-3-5)

Youngsters like Ryan Lo and Jillian Lee stepped up but the Optimist classes - traditionally Singapore's strong suit - fell short.

LAWN BOWLS (0-1-1)

Lee Yuan Min, who turns 60 in October, won a silver in the men's singles event - Singapore's first lawn bowls medal since 2007.

BOXING (0-0-3)

Despite sending a young team, three boxers made the semi-finals only to be let down by controversial scoring.

ATHLETICS (2-2-4)

Soh Rui Yong's defence of his men's marathon title, Michelle Sng's joint-gold in the high jump, and Dipna Lim-Prasad smashing Chee Swee Lee's 43-year-old national record in the 400m were highlights. But, overall, the sport was criticised for its lack of returns.

HOCKEY (0-0-3)

The men's hockey team missed out on the final on goal difference.

BADMINTON (0-0-2)

Delivered only two bronze medals in the team events, down from four two years ago.

EQUESTRIAN (0-0-2)

Singapore's riders won two bronze medals, and did not medal in the team show jumping event which they won two years ago.

TAEKWONDO (0-0-1)

After a surprise two golds and six bronzes two years ago, the taekwondo exponents returned home with only one bronze.

FOOTBALL (0-0-0)

C-

The Young Lions needed an own goal to edge minnows Brunei 1-0 in a dead rubber group game, despite fielding effectively a full-strength team. Enough said.

BASKETBALL (0-0-0)

C-

The men failed to capture a third straight bronze medal after losing 65-55 to Thailand in the play-off.

Others: Judo (one bronze), Archery, karate, muay thai, petanque, ice hockey