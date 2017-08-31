The TNP SEA Games report card
Here's the rundown of Singapore's record haul by grade
A
AQUATICS (23 golds, 16 silvers, 17 bronzes)
The traditional gold mine delivered again, accounting for 40 per cent of Team Singapore's gold-medal haul. Overall won two more medals than in 2015.
BILLIARDS (3-0-1)
Finished as the top team and bettered their 2015 performance. Also won a first-ever snooker gold.
SQUASH (3-2-5)
Surpassed expectations with three gold medals, including a first victory in the men's team event in 22 years.
GOLF (1-1-0)
The quartet of Gregory Foo, Joshua Shou, Joshua Ho and Marc Ong delivered a team gold - the sport's first title since 1989. Ong narrowly missed out on the individual gold.
WATERSKI & WAKEBOARD (3-2-2)
Waterskiers Mark Leong and Sasha Christian retained their slalom titles, keeping up the momentum from 2015.
A-
CYCLING (1-1-1)
Calvin Sim won the men's omnium event to deliver Singapore's first men's cycling gold in 20 years.
CRICKET (1-1-0)
A young team beat an experienced Malaysia side by three wickets in the final of the Twenty20 event.
TABLE TENNIS (5-6-1)
Should have maintained their 2015 haul of six gold medals. An overhaul of the men's team saw them lose to Vietnam in the men's team final.
B+
BOWLING (2-3-2)
The men's first team gold since 1995, and Cherie Tan's women's singles title gave them a creditable return.
FENCING (2-0-3)
The triumphs of two teenagers - 16-year-old Amita Berthier (individual women's foil) and 17-year-old Lau Ywen (women's individual sabre) - bode well for Singapore fencing's future.
B
NETBALL (0-1-0)
A much-changed team did well to reach the final, but couldn't overcome Asian champions Malaysia.
SHOOTING (2-4-2)
Won two gold medals in the absence of team events, which accounted for three of five titles the shooters won in 2015.
B-
ICE SKATING (1-5-1)
With winter sports making its debut, Yu Shuran and Chloe Ing's one-two in the figure skating event was a highlight.
RUGBY 7s (0-2-0)
A silver medal each from the men's and women's team offered an improvement from two years ago, when the men won bronze.
WUSHU (2-1-5)
Jowen Lim's golden double helped post a reasonable return, considering the subjective scoring. Wushu claimed six gold medals in 2015.
GYMNASTICS (0-2-3)
Injuries to key members saw Singapore field an inexperienced team, but they put in creditable performances.
TENNIS (0-0-1)
Stefanie Tan's bronze in the women's singles was Singapore's first tennis medal in 22 years.
TRIATHLON (0-0-1)
Clement Chow fought against cramps to win a bronze.
SILAT (2-4-6)
Did not meet the five-gold target, but still returned with their best haul since 2003.
SAILING (4-3-5)
Youngsters like Ryan Lo and Jillian Lee stepped up but the Optimist classes - traditionally Singapore's strong suit - fell short.
LAWN BOWLS (0-1-1)
Lee Yuan Min, who turns 60 in October, won a silver in the men's singles event - Singapore's first lawn bowls medal since 2007.
BOXING (0-0-3)
Despite sending a young team, three boxers made the semi-finals only to be let down by controversial scoring.
ATHLETICS (2-2-4)
Soh Rui Yong's defence of his men's marathon title, Michelle Sng's joint-gold in the high jump, and Dipna Lim-Prasad smashing Chee Swee Lee's 43-year-old national record in the 400m were highlights. But, overall, the sport was criticised for its lack of returns.
HOCKEY (0-0-3)
The men's hockey team missed out on the final on goal difference.
BADMINTON (0-0-2)
Delivered only two bronze medals in the team events, down from four two years ago.
EQUESTRIAN (0-0-2)
Singapore's riders won two bronze medals, and did not medal in the team show jumping event which they won two years ago.
TAEKWONDO (0-0-1)
After a surprise two golds and six bronzes two years ago, the taekwondo exponents returned home with only one bronze.
FOOTBALL (0-0-0)
C-
The Young Lions needed an own goal to edge minnows Brunei 1-0 in a dead rubber group game, despite fielding effectively a full-strength team. Enough said.
BASKETBALL (0-0-0)
C-
The men failed to capture a third straight bronze medal after losing 65-55 to Thailand in the play-off.
Others: Judo (one bronze), Archery, karate, muay thai, petanque, ice hockey