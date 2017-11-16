Two more bronzes for S'pore's young bowlers

Singapore's bowling contingent won two bronze medals in the Asian Schools Bowling Championships in Kuching, Sarawak, yesterday, taking their total tally to four bronzes.

The quartet of Arielle Tay, Shin Zong Yi, Fiona Yew and Fion Liew posted 4,605 pinfalls to finish third in the girls' team-of-four event. Malaysia won the gold (4,959), while Australia took silver (4,626).

In the process, the 14-year-old Zong Yi - Singapore's 2014 and 2015 National Age Group Masters champion - also bagged a bronze in the girls' all events, behind Malaysia's Nurul Dini and Gillian Lim, who won gold and silver respectively.