Veloso wins second gold at Commonwealth Games

Singapore shooter Martina Veloso has won her second gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday (April 12).

The 18-year-old finished with a Games record score of 621.0 in the women’s 50m rifle prone at the Belmont Shooting Centre in Brisbane, Australia, adding to the gold she won at the women's 10m air rifle event on Monday.



India's Tejaswini Sawant finished second with a score of 618.9. Another Singaporean shooter, Jasmine Ser, finished fifth with 615.6.

The Republic's medal tally on the Gold Coast reads two golds, one silver and one bronze.

Veloso will be taking part in the women's 50m three positions event on Friday.