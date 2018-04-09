Veloso wins Singapore's first gold at Commonwealth Games

Singapore's Martina Veloso (above) showed nerves of steel to shoot a 10.3 in the sudden death play-off, pipping India's Mehuli Ghosh who shot a 9.9.

Martina Lindsay Veloso has won Singapore's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast on Monday (April 9).

The 18-year-old punched the air in celebration after clinching the women's 10m air rifle title by pipping India's Mehuli Ghosh 10.3 to 9.9 in a sudden death shoot-off.

Both shooters were tied at 247.2 points each after Ghosh had closed a 0.5-point gap on Veloso with a 10.3 and a perfect 10.9 in her final two shots.



But Veloso, who finished fifth in this event at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and won gold at last year's SEA Games, kept her cool to land the title with a 10.3.

Veloso's gold is Singapore's second medal at the Gold Coast Games. On Sunday, the women paddlers had won a silver in the team event after losing to India.

Veloso will also be taking part in the 50m three-positions and 50m prone events.

Earlier in the 10m air rifle final, fellow Singapore shooter Tessa Neo, who seemed to be having mechanical issues with her rifle, finished eighth.