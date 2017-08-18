Water polo men beat Philippines

Singapore's men's water polo team saw off a spirited Philippine side yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil, running out 7-5 winners in the second of their four matches.

Goals from Koh Jian Ying (three), Loh Zhi Zhi (two), Ooi Yee Jia and Sean Ang handed the Republic the win.

The Philippines' goals were scored by Mark Jerwin Valdez, Reynaldo Salonga Jr (two each) and Mummar Alamara.

The team's attention will now turn to today's potential gold-medal decider against Indonesia.

Singapore and Indonesia - silver medallists in 2015 - are the only two teams left with a 100 per cent record in the competition.

Singapore are on the hunt for their 27th consecutive gold medal.