Waterskier Sasha Christian secures Singapore's 50th gold in KL

Sasha Christian set the Games record in the slalom preliminaries yesterday.

Singapore's 50th gold medal at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games was delivered by waterskier Sasha Christian after her victory in the women's slalom final on Tuesday morning (Aug 29).

The 24-year-old defending champion finished top of the seven-competitor field with a score of 3.5/13 ahead of Malaysia's Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah (2/13) and Indonesia's Ummu Sholikah (1.25/14)

Christian, who only returned to training earlier this year after a six-month injury layoff from a fractured right tibia, had won the wakeboard title on Saturday, her third straight at the biennial Games after wins in 2011 and 2015.

Her second gold at the Water Sports Complex in Putrajaya has meant that Singapore has hit a half-century of golds in Malaysia.

This easily surpasses the country's previous best away haul of 43 titles at the 2007 edition in Korat, Thailand.

The 51st gold arrived shortly later when Christian's team-mate Mark Leong also retained his men's slalom crown. He scored 3/13 to finish top of the six-man field.

Indonesian Indra Hardinata (1.5/13) and Malaysian Syahir Asyr Nasir (5/14.25) and Thailand's Nattawut Hapholdee (2.5/14.25) took silver and bronze respectively.