Team Singapore

Winning start for Singapore women paddlers

Apr 30, 2018 06:00 am

Singapore's women paddlers pipped hosts Sweden 3-2 in their opening match of the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad yesterday.

Feng Tianwei beat Linda Bergstrom 3-1 to give the Republic the lead, but Matilda Ekholm then beat Yu Mengyu 3-2.

Lin Ye restored Singapore's advantage by defeating Jennifer Jonsson 3-1, but Feng wasted the chance to seal the tie when she lost 2-3 to Ekholm after leading 2-0.

Yu then sealed the best-of-five tie by beating Bergstrom 3-1 in the rubber match.

Team Singapore

Medals don't tell full story for Team Singapore

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Team Singapore