Winning start for Singapore women paddlers

Singapore's women paddlers pipped hosts Sweden 3-2 in their opening match of the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad yesterday.

Feng Tianwei beat Linda Bergstrom 3-1 to give the Republic the lead, but Matilda Ekholm then beat Yu Mengyu 3-2.

Lin Ye restored Singapore's advantage by defeating Jennifer Jonsson 3-1, but Feng wasted the chance to seal the tie when she lost 2-3 to Ekholm after leading 2-0.

Yu then sealed the best-of-five tie by beating Bergstrom 3-1 in the rubber match.