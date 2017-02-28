Women's coach to leave STTA

National table tennis women's team head coach Chen Zhibin will be leaving when his contract expires next month.

The Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) announced this last night on its Facebook page, following queries from The Straits Times.

This will mean a third coaching change for the women's team since November 2015.

Chen, 54, was appointed by the STTA in February last year, shortly after an internal coaching conflict between the women's team and former head coach Jing Junhong.

She was re-deployed as chief coach (youth development) and replaced by Liu Jiayi, who is now head coach of the men's team.

Chen, the previous women's head coach of Holland, was engaged after a request made by the women's team.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY