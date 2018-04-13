Women's table tennis pair clinch gold for Singapore

Singapore's table tennis pair of Feng Tianwei (left) and Yu Mengyu have won the women's doubles gold at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Singapore's table tennis pair of Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu defeated India's Manika Batra and Das Mouma in the women's doubles final on Friday (April 13) to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Feng and Yu, the top seeds in this event, dominated the match at the Oxenford Studios on the Gold Coast and won 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 to gain some measure of revenge after losing the women's team title to India earlier in the week.

That shock defeat had ended the Republic's winning run in the event since the sport was introduced at the Games in 2002.

Yu told The Straits Times: “Because of our loss in the team event, Tianwei and I prepared even harder for this final, especially in terms of strategy and I hope this will bode well for our remaining events here.”

The Singapore pair, who had beaten another Indian duo Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe 11-5, 11-7, 11-5 in the semis, have more events coming up on Saturday (April 14).

Yu will team up with Gao Ning in the mixed doubles' semi-final against India's Mouma and Sharath Achanta at 7.30am (Singapore time).

Feng, who had struggled with Batra's bat flips when they met in the team event, will face her again in the women's singles semi-finals on Saturday (8.40am), while Yu will take on Canada's Zhang Mo in the other semi-final (9.30am). The final and bronze play-off are scheduled in the afternoon.

In the men's competition, Gao Ning, who is ranked world No. 47, will take on England's world No, 96 Samuel Walker in the singles semi-finals at 3.20pm, before the pairing of Ethan Poh and Koen Pang take on India's Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shankar Shetty in the doubles bronze play-off (6.05pm).