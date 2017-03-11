Yi-Xuan sets new mark in 100m fly

Ashley Lim Yi-Xuan shone on the first day of the China Life 48th Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships when she broke a 12-year-old record in the girls' 100m butterfly for 12-year-olds.

Yi-Xuan's timing of 1:06.44 bettered the previous record of 1:07.68 set in 2005 by former national swimmer Shana Lim.

In the boys' 50m freestyle for eight-year-olds, Gabriel Low of Chinese Swimming Club clocked 34.95 seconds, breaking the previous meet record of 35.12 set by Gabriel Koo Ying Xuan in 2013.