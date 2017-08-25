Zheng Wen delighted with 100m back gold after loss in 50m back

Elite athletes are often told to start each day afresh, no matter how good or bad the previous day was.

Swimmer Quah Zheng Wen has tried to do that at the SEA Games, but he was still bitter over his loss in the men's 50m backstroke final on Monday.

That was why the 20-year-old repeatedly punched the water after he won the men's 100m backstroke final in 54.81 seconds at the National Aquatic Centre in Kuala Lumpur last night.

Indonesia's I Gede Siman Sudartawa, who beat Quah to win the 50m back, took silver in the 100m back with 54.94sec, while Singapore's Francis Fong was third with 55.92sec.

Explaining his reaction after the race, Quah said: "A lot of it was just frustration from losing the 50m back. I knew I definitely should have had that.

"Coming into the 100m back, I knew it was going to be either me or him, or even a surprise from Francis.

"The time wasn't great for sure, but putting up a win for Team Singapore was the ultimate goal, no matter how slim the margin is. I am happy for that."

Teammate Joseph Schooling also won gold last night in his final individual event of the Games, when the 22-year-old clocked 48.93sec to win the men's 100m freestyle.

He was just ahead of Hoang Quy Phuoc (49.31sec), while Singapore's Darren Lim took the bronze with 50.56sec.

Schooling said: "I put a lot of pressure on myself to try to win my events.

"Phuoc gave me a run for my money tonight and he clocked a tremendous time."

Quah and Schooling then helped Singapore win the men's 4x200m freestyle relay with Pang Sheng Jun and Danny Yeo in 7:18.94, although it was off the national record of 7:18.14 the same quartet set when they won this event at the 2015 Games.

Vietnam (7:25.32) and Malaysia (7:26.91) took silver and bronze respectively. The same Singapore team have won this event for three straight Games.

Following last night's finals, Schooling and Quah have no more individual events.

The duo, who competed in the Fina World Championships last month, have a rest day today, before returning to the pool tomorrow for the men's 4x100m medley relay.

Said Quah, who has five golds and a silver so far: "I am kind of disappointed with the 50m back but, in retrospect, I can't really be upset with how things went.

"I will try to get as much rest as possible (tomorrow), gear up for the medley relay and get the last one in the bag for Team Singapore."

Similarly, Schooling - who has five golds from five events - plans to unwind today before his last event tomorrow.

Asked what he'd do today, he said: "Probably just Netflix, just chill. Just resting and getting ready for the medley relay on the last day, and do the best I can."