17-0 record start for Federer

World No. 1 Roger Federer extended his season win streak to 17 matches, booking his spot in the Indian Wells Masters final by rallying past Borna Coric 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Swiss superstar survived a stern test from world No. 49 Coric but held on for a 17-0 record this year, surpassing his previous best start in a calendar year in 2006 when he had 16 wins.

"It took a while to get the record," Federer said. "But I'm happy. It was just a fighting match .... It didn't come easy, so I had to go get it.

Down a set and trailing 4-2 in the second against Coric, Federer, 36, had to claw his way back from the brink of defeat. In the third set, he trailed 4-3 but won the final 11 points of the match to claim victory.