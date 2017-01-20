Agony for Aga

Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska crashed out of the second round at the Australian Open yesterday after she was stunned by the ageless Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.

The women's third seed, popularly known as Aga, lost 6-3, 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena in a match she never looked like winning.

Her shock exit was the second by a top-five seed in the opening rounds, with world No. 4 Simona Halep beaten in the first round.

Radwanska, a semi-finalist last year, said: "There wasn't much I could do. She was playing without pressure, with full power.

"It's always disappointing (losing), especially in the first week of a Grand Slam.

"But it just happens sometimes. I just need to come back next year and do better."

For 34-year-old Lucic-Baroni, it marked the end of a wretched spell at a tournament where she was knocked out in the first round in every appearance since she made it to the second round on debut in 1988.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams, Karolina Pliskova, Dominika Cibulkova, Johanna Konta and Caroline Wozniacki all progressed to the next stage.