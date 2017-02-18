Another early exit for Kerber

World No. 2 Angelique Kerber finally got to play her first match at the rain-affected Qatar Open on Thursday, then promptly crashed out of the tournament.

Kerber, who had received a first-round bye, lost 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 to Russian teenager Daria Kasatkina in a second-round match. The German had also lost to the 19-year-old at the Sydney International last month.