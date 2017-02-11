Aussie tennis player banned

An Australian teenager has been provisionally suspended by the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), the organisation announced Thursday.

Oliver Anderson, 18, and currently ranked 1,083, cannot compete in, or attend, any event organised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of the sport until the TIU investigation is complete.

The provisional suspension was imposed by independent anti-corruption hearing officer Richard McLaren, the man behind the devastating report into "state-sponsored doping" that saw Russia barred from international athletics.

TIU did not specify the nature of the allegations it was investigating.

On Jan 5, Victoria Police announced that an 18-year-old man had been charged over alleged match-fixing at a second-tier event in Traralgon, Australia, in October, where Anderson won his opening match before losing to compatriot John-Patrick Smith, winning US$860 (S$1,220) in prize money. - AFP

'IOC president should resign'

Germany's Olympic discus champion Christoph Harting has called for International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach to resign over Russia's doping scandal, in an interview published on Thursday.

"Thomas Bach should resign so that the IOC will be able to have a new face, who stands for clean sport and consistent action," Harting, 26, told the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper.

"The Olympic ideals suffered a lot of damage and lost credibility in the last few years.

"There is now a need for reforms that are transparent, comprehensible, consistent and sustainable, otherwise I see the Olympics slowly dying until 2040."

Bach, 63, took flak after the IOC declined to impose a blanket ban on all Russian competitors for August's Olympic Games after an investigation found evidence of a wide-ranging cheating system directed from the top. - AFP