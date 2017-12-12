Australia to face Germany in Davis Cup next Feb
Australia will play Germany in the opening round of the Davis Cup World Group on hard court in Brisbane in February, organisers said yesterday.
The tie is expected to pit two of the world's leading young players against each other - Australia's Nick Kyrgios and Germany's Alexander Zverev.
"Our tie against Germany will be no mean feat and the boys will need to be in their very best form," Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt said.
The clash will take place from Feb 2 to 4 at the Pat Rafter Arena. - AFP
