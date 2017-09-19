Australia vow  to bounce back

Shattered Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt has said his young Davis Cup team will be better for their semi-final loss to Belgium, backing them to recover quickly from the disappointment.

Chasing their first appearance in the final since winning the 2003 title, Australia led 2-1 heading into the final singles in Brussels on Sunday but Nick Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson met their match against David Goffin and Steve Darcis respectively.

Hewitt said he could not fault the effort of his players on clay courts - their least-preferred surface.

"You come here to get the result. It's a bit raw at the moment," the two-time Grand Slam champion said.

SELECTION SURPRISES

"Everyone gave 100 per cent. We left it all out there. But that doesn't make it hurt any less."

With Bernard Tomic overlooked for the tie amid poor form, Hewitt sprung a couple of selection surprises over the weekend, neither of which paid off.

After including the in-form Thanasi Kokkinakis in his squad, Hewitt ignored the young talent and plumped for 183rd-ranked John Millman, who lost the opening singles to Goffin on Friday.

Millman played well in the loss to Goffin, but was discarded in favour of 69th-ranked Jordan Thompson, who lost to Darcis on Sunday.