Australian Open venue to get new stadium

A new multi-purpose 5,000-seater stadium is to be built at Melbourne Park as part of efforts aimed at keeping the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year - at its current site.

Victoria state treasurer Tim Pallas said yesterday that work on the stadium, which is part of a A$271 million (S$285m) development programme, would begin in 2019, Australian Associated Press reported.

The stadium would be used for tennis, basketball, concerts and other sports, the report said.

The Australian Open has been shared among Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth and New Zealand since its inception in 1905, but has been played at its current home since 1988.