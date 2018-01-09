Azarenka to give Australian Open a miss
Two-time champion Victoria Azarenka has withdrawn from the Australian Open as she continues a legal battle over the custody of her son.
The Belarusian had been granted a wildcard for the season-opening Grand Slam but withdrew yesterday, organisers said.
"It's unfortunate that @vika7 is unable to travel to Australia this year," tournament director Craig Tiley said on Twitter.
Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic has instead been awarded the wildcard for the tournament, which runs from Jan 15-28. - REUTERS
