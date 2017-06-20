Azarenka ready for fresh start
Former world No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam title winner Victoria Azarenka returns to tennis this week after a year's absence, claiming "I'm ready for a new part of my career".
The 27-year-old Azarenka hasn't played since the 2016 French Open, taking time out to give birth to her first child Leo.
"My life has taken a 180-degree turn, but I have not lost my competitive spirit," the Belarusian said at the Mallorca Open on Sunday.
"Here begins a new part of my career."
Azarenka, who is without a world ranking and needed a wildcard to get into the Mallorca event, faces Risa Ozaki of Japan in the first round of the grasscourt tournament.
This will be Azarenka's only competitive event before Wimbledon gets underway on July 3. - AFP