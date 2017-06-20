Azarenka ready for fresh start

Former world No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam title winner Victoria Azarenka returns to tennis this week after a year's absence, claiming "I'm ready for a new part of my career".

The 27-year-old Azarenka hasn't played since the 2016 French Open, taking time out to give birth to her first child Leo.

"My life has taken a 180-degree turn, but I have not lost my competitive spirit," the Belarusian said at the Mallorca Open on Sunday.

"Here begins a new part of my career."

Azarenka, who is without a world ranking and needed a wildcard to get into the Mallorca event, faces Risa Ozaki of Japan in the first round of the grasscourt tournament.