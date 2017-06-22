Becker declared bankrupt by London court
Former German tennis star Boris Becker has been declared bankrupt by a court in London after failing to pay a "substantial" long-standing debt since 2015.
Lawyers for the three-time Wimbledon champion pleaded with a Bankruptcy Court registrar yesterday to allow Becker a "last chance" to pay off the debt.
But Registrar Christine Derrett, who recalled watching Becker play on Centre Court, ruled there was a lack of credible evidence the outstanding payment would be forthcoming and refused to adjourn the case.
"One has the impression of a man with his head in the sand," she said of the six-time Major winner after making the bankruptcy order following a brief hearing. - REUTERS