Becker declared bankrupt by London court

Former German tennis star Boris Becker has been declared bankrupt by a court in London after failing to pay a "substantial" long-standing debt since 2015.

Lawyers for the three-time Wimbledon champion pleaded with a Bankruptcy Court registrar yesterday to allow Becker a "last chance" to pay off the debt.

But Registrar Christine Derrett, who recalled watching Becker play on Centre Court, ruled there was a lack of credible evidence the outstanding payment would be forthcoming and refused to adjourn the case.