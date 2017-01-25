Becker: Djokovic must regain love of the game

Boris Becker has not ruled out a coaching reunion with Novak Djokovic but says the Serb must first rediscover his love of the game.

He also explained how Djokovic lost motivation after winning last year's French Open, which was his first triumph at Roland Garros and meant he held all four Grand Slam titles.

Since then, the 29-year-old has endured early exits at Wimbledon and the Olympics before crashing out in the Australian Open second round to wildcard Denis Istomin last week.

He also surrendered the world No. 1 ranking to Andy Murray in November.

Djokovic split with Becker at the end of last season and has said he is not looking to replace the six-time Major champion.

Becker, however, did not close off the possibility of a return.

"I have high hopes for Novak. He just has to re-focus," Becker said.

"Would I go back and coach him? I'll always be a friend and I'll always be in his corner. We are on very good terms. I don't know, let's see what happens.

Becker admits his former charge's success at the French Open seven months ago altered his perspective.

"You have to prioritise tennis again and I hope he does," Becker said.

"People don't realise what it takes to win one Grand Slam. Imagine he won four in a row, he was the holder of the real Grand Slam.

"A lifelong dream was fulfilled. Of course the bubble burst. Of course your mind goes off course. Of course his family wants him back. He's a human being with a big heart.