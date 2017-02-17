Bouchard goes on blind date after losing Super Bowl bet

Eugenie Bouchard posted a photo of herself with her blind date on Instagram.

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard paid off her lost Super Bowl bet by joining blind date John Goehrke at a Brooklyn Nets NBA home game against Milwaukee yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Goehrke, a 20-year-old University of Missouri student and New England Patriots supporter, won his dream date with Bouchard, thanks to the Patriots' record-setting rally to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl earlier this month.

The Montreal-born blonde, who turns 23 next Thursday, predicted an Atlanta triumph on Twitter, with the Falcons ahead 21-0. Goehrke then pitched a date if the Patriots rallied to win.

Bouchard agreed, only to then see Tom Brady lead the Patriots to a 34-28 comeback triumph.

Bouchard, ranked world No. 44 after a third-round run at the Australian Open, tweeted a photo of herself in a bikini on Wednesday, saying she is honoured to be in this year's Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

SWIMSUIT

She then tweeted, "Busy day with @si-swimsuit and then tonight... I'm going on a date" with a winking emoji.

Yesterday, she tweeted a phot of herself with Goehrke, saying, "Just met my 'Super Bowl Twitter Date' John. On our way to the @BrooklynNets game!"

The two were sitting courtside, according to the New York Daily News.

Bouchard was confident enough in Atlanta's victory on Feb 5 with a three-touchdown edge to start sending Twitter messages predicting victory.

"I knew Atlanta would win btw," she tweeted, later adding, "Just predicted the future."

As the Patriots rallied to turn the tables, Bouchard was asked by another twitterer, "Are you getting nervous?!? Lol." "Umm...kinda...," she replied, adding later, "So...where do you live?".