Bouchard passes first qualifier

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard beat American wildcard Allie Kiick 6-2, 6-2 to be among a parade of former top-20 players to win their first-round qualifying matches at the Miami Open yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Bouchard, a former Wimbledon finalist who has fallen outside the top 100 in the tennis world rankings since reaching a career-high fifth in 2014, fired seven aces as she dispatched Kiick.