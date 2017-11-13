Chung wins Next Gen ATP Finals

South Korea's Chung Hyeon kept his cool to upset Russian top seed Andrey Rublev and claim his first title at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The bespectacled 21-year-old rallied from a set down to see off Rublev, the world No. 37 who reached this year's US Open quarter-finals, 3-4 (5/7), 4-3 (7/2), 4-2, 4-2 in just under two hours.