Cilic ends Edmund's hopes by reaching final

Marin Cilic dominated British hope Kyle Edmund in straight sets to become the first Croat to reach the final of the Australian Open yesterday.

The world No. 6 powered into his third Grand Slam decider with a 6-2, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 win in 2hr 18min on Rod Laver Arena over the unseeded Edmund to be the first man into Sunday's final.

He will face either defending champion Roger Federer or unseeded South Korean Chung Hyeon, who play today.

"Overall, I'm feeling really good," Cilic said. "Now I have two days off before the final."

The victory ensured that he will rise to a career-high of third when the new rankings come out on Monday.

Cilic, the 2014 US Open winner, will be bidding for his second Grand Slam title. He will be only the third player outside the Big Four of Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray to reach the Melbourne final in 10 years.