December return for Novak, Stan

Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka will return from injury lay-offs at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi in December.

Djokovic, 30, retired from his Wimbledon quarter-final against Czech Tomas Berdych in July and ended his season shortly afterwards due to a right elbow injury.

Wawrinka, 32, did not defend his US Open title this year and announced the end of his season in August due to a knee injury.