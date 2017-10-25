December return for Novak, Stan
Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka will return from injury lay-offs at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi in December.
Djokovic, 30, retired from his Wimbledon quarter-final against Czech Tomas Berdych in July and ended his season shortly afterwards due to a right elbow injury.
Wawrinka, 32, did not defend his US Open title this year and announced the end of his season in August due to a knee injury.
Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Pablo Carreno Busta and Milos Raonic will also compete in the tournament from Dec 28 to 30. - REUTERS