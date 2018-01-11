Del Potro makes confident start in Auckland

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro made a confident start to his preparations for the Australian Open with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Denis Shapovalov at the Auckland Classic yesterday.

Former US Open champion del Potro hit eight aces to breeze past the 18-year-old Canadian, who hit 20 winners but committed 40 unforced errors.

The 29-year-old second seed, who won the tournament in 2009 in his last appearance, will now be the favourite after top-seeded American Jack Sock was bundled out by unheralded Peter Gojowczyk.

Defending champion Sock lost 6-3, 6-3 in only 61 minutes to his German opponent, who is ranked 65th in the world.