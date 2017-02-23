Del Potro starts 2017 campaign on winning note

Former US Open champ Juan Martin Del Potro got his season off to a successful start at the Delray Beach Open, winning in straight sets and overcoming an opening set tumble.

Del Potro, 28, wasn't at his best, especially on his backhand, but he used his powerful serve and blasted enough forehand winners to beat South African Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-4 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Del Potro, who also started his ATP Tour season last year at the same event, hammered five aces and won 84 percent of his first-serve points in the first-round battle.

Meanwhile, Canadian top seed Milos Raonic downed US qualifier Tim Smyczek 6-1, 6-4 to reach the second round.