Dimitrov, Cilic to play at Queen's Club tournament
Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov will revive happy memories of London when he warms up for Wimbledon at the Queen's Club tournament in June.
Tennis' world No. 4 will be joined by fellow former Queen's champion Marin Cilic, who has also confirmed he will sharpen his grass-court game on the west London lawns.
Dimitrov won the Queen's crown in 2014 and went on to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals. Cilic lost in the Queen's final last year to Feliciano Lopez and in the Wimbledon final to Roger Federer. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now