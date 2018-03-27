Dimitrov is the latest seed out

Croatian tennis second seed Marin Cilic survived a tough examination by Canadian Vasek Pospisil to reach the fourth round of the Miami Open with a 7-5, 7-6(4) victory after nearly two hours yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The big-hitting Cilic fired six aces and saved all three break-points he faced against Pospisil, but the 77th-ranked Canadian made it more difficult than the Croat probably expected.

But the tournament, with world No. 1 Roger Federer already ousted, lost another highly ranked player when Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, the third seed, was taken down 6-4, 6-4 by Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.