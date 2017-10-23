Dimitrov must wait for ATP spot
Grigor Dimitrov needs to wait a bit longer to seal his place in the season-ending ATP Finals in London.
The Bulgarian lost 6-4, 6-2 to Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in last night's Stockholm Open final.
A victory over del Potro would have made him the fifth player to book his ticket to the Nov 12-19 event.
Only four players - Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem - had qualified for the eight-man event.
Meanwhile, Federer is bidding for an eighth title at the Swiss Indoors, which starts today. - WIRE SERVICES