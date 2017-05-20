Djokovic and Nadal progress

Second seed Novak Djokovic reached the quarter-finals of the Rome Masters on Thursday with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

Djokovic faced Juan Martin del Potro in the quarters yesterday after the unseeded Argentinian's 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 win over Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori.

The result was not available at press time.